Minister: Iran will show its defense power in series of exercises

"Some intentionally or unintentionally suggest that the resistance has been weakened. Those who make these wrong analyzes do not understand the meaning of resistance. Resistance is an idea and has its own formula," General Nasirzadeh said.

"We are not in Syria. When we were there, we helped stabilize Syria. Now the countries that are in Syria should help to stabilize there. Since we are not involved, why do they give a statement?," he added.

General Nasirzadeh further said that the whole life of the American country is 250 years and it wants to plunder the resources of the region through a 70-year-old cancerous tumor (Israel).

"They give code that after Syria, it is the turn of Yemen and Iran. By the way, you are next and it's your turn because they won't let you go. Our people are resistant and you cannot come to us. We will stand against bullies," he added.

2050