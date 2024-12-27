Support for Gaza heart of Brighton; Palestinian flag was raised outside houses

The protest move, which was held on the last Friday of 2024, saw Palestinian flags raised from the windows of dozens of houses in one of the main streets of Brighton.

Supporters of Palestine, who since the beginning of the war in Gaza, have shown their anger and protest against the crimes of the Zionist regime by holding demonstrations in different British cities, this time they tried to voice their protest against the government's indifference to the humanitarian disaster and genocide in Gaza.

