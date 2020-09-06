AEOI spokesman: Perpetrators of sabotage in Natanz site identified

"This incident was, unfortunately, an act of sabotage and the security organizations should study the incident thoroughly and they have to speak about it and their investigations will continue," Kamalvandi said.

"They have identified the culprits and know their incentives and methods and actually, they have full dominance over the issue," he added.

The AEOI spokesman, however, declined to elaborate further on the identities and information regarding the saboteurs.

On July 2, Kamalvandi exposed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

This incident did not have any casualties and also did not cause any damage to the routine activities of the facility.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's spokesman later said that the "strategic policy of Iran is giving a smart and ingenious response.

"While the Western-Zionist media has attributed the Natanz incident to sabotage or attack, there is no sign of condemnation of the attack in their explanation," he said.

