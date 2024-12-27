Hamas: Herzliya operation is sign of failure of occupiers' plots

The Hamas movement in a statement announced that the anti-Zionist operation in Herzliya is an emphasis on the Palestinian people's choice of resistance and the failure of the occupiers' plots to destroy and suppress it.

While congratulating this operation, Hamas added that the continuous crimes of the occupiers in the West Bank and the genocide in the Gaza Strip increase the appeal of the Palestinian nation to the option of resistance to confront the barbaric crimes of the occupiers and Zionist settlers.

