Iranian Army air defense commander unveils two new achievements

IRNA defense correspondent said that the new achievements broke monopoly in manufacturing air defense systems.

Brigadier-General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the Army’s air defense, was present in the ceremony.

One of the newly unveiled achievements was Kashef-99 radar which has a range of 12 kilometers and is capable to detect 300 targets at the same time.

Emad was another project which was unveiled on Wednesday. The project aims to simulate the atmosphere of a real war in a virtual situation as an exercise in order to increase the power of commanders for correct reactions in the battle times.

Such a system is owned only by few world countries and now Iran is listed among the few countries possessing the advanced defense system.

