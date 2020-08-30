Aug 30, 2020, 2:35 PM
COVID-19 kills 103 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, August 30, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 103 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that, with the 103 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 21,462.

Some 1,754 new cases of infection with the nCOVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 718 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 373,570 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 321,421 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,759 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

