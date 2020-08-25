Iran, Croatia expand bilateral relations amid tough sanctions, envoy says

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Esmaeili said that political relations between the two countries have always been growing despite the fluctuations in economic relations.

The ambassador said that Iran was that first Asian and Muslim country that recognized the independence of Croatia in 1992.

Although Croatia is a small country, it has undergone major political, economic, and social reforms after joining the European Union, he said.

The ambassador said that in spite of problems in the way of economic relations between Iran and Croatia due to tough sanctions imposed on Tehran, the two countries have identified proper grounds for cooperation and made different agreements in this regard.

