Five spy teams dismantled by Iran's intelligence ministry

"With the help of God Almighty and round-the-clock efforts of the intelligence forces a number of spies linked to foreign intelligence services of arrogant powers were identified and arrested as the strikes on foreign intelligence services is continuing," the intelligence ministry's counter-intelligence deputy announced.

He noted that the foreign intelligence officers were planning to conduct espionage activities on Iran's nuclear, political, economic, military and infrastructural projects by using various complicated spying methods.

The official pointed out that the spying teams were operating under the auspicious of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Mossad, as well as those of some European countries related to the recent espionage dossiers, sabotage of infrastructure, projects and intensifying brutal sanctions as well as blocking Iran's access to knowledge and modern technologies and creating problems in the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with friendly countries, and said that their efforts were in vain due to vigilance of Iran's intelligence forces.

He warned all the deceived people, traitors and blatant enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and emphasized that in line with national security the enemies will not be secure anywhere from the dominance of the intelligence forces and "we assure the dear Islamic nation we will rigidly confront the enemies' plots".

