Veep says Iranian gov’t will meet people’s essential needs

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session, Jahangiri said that the government believes that the coupon distribution mechanism seems not to be necessary.

The vice-president noted that despite the tough sanctions imposed on the country, Iran’s annual trade with the world amounts to more than $100 billion.

He said that today the top priority of the government is to deal with the living problems of the peoples and to solve the economic problems of the country as well.

Jahangiri said that the government will do its best to ensure people’s access to their much needed essential commodities.

The vice-president congratulated the reporters on the national Reporter’s Day, hailing their efforts to be the voice of the people and at the same time convey the message of the government to the people.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish