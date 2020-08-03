Aug 4, 2020, 12:03 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83895221
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian official: 3,400 ancient artifacts have been returned to Iran

Iranian official: 3,400 ancient artifacts have been returned to Iran

Tehran, Aug 4, IRNA – Deputy Minister for Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Mohammad Hossein Talebian on Monday said that 3,400 artifacts have been returned to Iran over the past six years.

Talebian made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of Greece to the Islamic Republic of Iran Dimitri Alexandrakis, adding that Iran could be regarded as one of the most successful countries in restoring artifacts.

Iran's measures have caused the international market to be unsafe for smuggling and selling historical cultural property, he underlined.

Since Iran, like Greece, has encountered looting, theft, and smuggling of historical property over the past two centuries, "we hope to be able to provide the grounds for the return of looted treasures by the joint actions", he underscored.

During the meeting, both sides called for the necessity of mutual cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of cultural property reinstatement.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 0 =