Iran, Azerbaijan explore ways of boosting trade, economic cooperation

During a phone conversation, the two officials underlined the need to share experiences to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They noted that the two countries will develop trade and transport relations despite the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vaezi and Mustafayev vowed that Iran and Azerbaijan will not spare any joint effort to restore the level of bilateral trade relations to those of before the pandemic.

Completion of the international north-south corridor was also discussed by the two officials and the two officials underlined the significance of the joint project.

They stressed that implementation of joint projects and expansion of cooperation on different railway and road sectors would benefit the two countries and the entire region as well.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish