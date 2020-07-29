Iran produces normal hexane, example of self-reliance

When Iranian President Hassan Rouhani opened on June 25 the Shazand normal hexane unit which makes the country needless to import the item, another golden chapter opened in the glorious national record of self-reliance.

After unveiling its new product, this unit of Shazand was named Iran's biggest petro-refinery.

Work on normal hexane project for which one-year planning had been set started about six months ago; however, it was inaugurated by President Rouhani in central Iranian province of Arak through a video conference sooner than the predicted time requited for the project.

By implementation of the worthwhile project during "Surge in Production" year, 50,000 tons of normal hexane is being produced at Imam Khomeini Refinery annually.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named new Iranian year, started on March 21, as "The Year of Surge in Production."

The project helps the country save 30 million dollars a year.

Additionally, 20,000 tons of the product can be exported to different parts of the world, the exports then bring remarkable amount of foreign exchange to the country.

The CEO of Imam Khomeini Refinery Gholam Hossein Ramezanpour has already elaborated on the project and said that it is an indigenous plan made for the first time in the country without bearing high cost.

As Ramezanpour stated, after implementation of normal hexane production project, the output will amount to over 190,000 liters a day at the refinery that is an important move to reach the goals of "Surge in Production" year and strengthen national economy.

Normal hexane project will also lead to producing 500,000 liters of gasoline a day as well, Ramezanpour has said.

In a related development, Mahmoud Reza Nik-Kholq- innovator of the normal hexane project- highlighted the important aspects of this kind of technology which could reach at the sanctions era thanks to round-the-clock efforts of national experts.

Imam Khomeini (Shazand) Refinery- producer of Euro-4 gasoline- is the first refinery which started work from the early years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in central Iran.



1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish