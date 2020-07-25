Pakistani youth leaders condemn silence of int’l organizations on Palestine

They expressed these views in a webinar organized by Palestine Foundation (PLF) Pakistan on Support for Palestine and Role of Pakistani Youth in Karachi on Saturday.

Secretary General of PLF Sabir Abu Maryam presided over the meeting.

The speakers said that in fact, the US has (direct or indirect) control over the United Nations and OIC so both international bodies played a disappointing role.

They said that the Zionist regime is perpetrating crimes against humanity in Palestine under the watch of UN and OIC but none of them stopped Zionists or saved Palestinians.

Furthermore, the speakers said that most of the Muslim countries around the world remain under US influence; hence, they lack the courage and ability to take their independent decision without the US dictates.

They also criticized the Pakistan government’s foreign policy, saying that this policy goes against the ideology and vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

They recommended to the government that it must ensure the inclusion of Palestine issues besides the Kashmir issue part of the curriculum in schools, colleges, and universities.

Similarly, they also urged the government to officially declare observance of International Quds Days in Ramadan and Nakba Day on May 15 like February 5 Kashmir Day.

They said Pakistani youth remain concerned over atrocities in the occupied Palestine and Kashmir alike. Hence, the government needs to highlight the Palestine issue as well.

Those shared their views on the topic through video link included: Centre for Pak Gulf Studies president Nasir Shirazi, Famous Debater Owais Rabbani, Social Activist Nazia Ali, Research Scholar Dr. Asifa Hashmi, Imamia Students Organization President Arif Hussain, and others.

