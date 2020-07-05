Pakistan will not remain silent on Zionist atrocities: Pakistani Senate

Saleem Mandviwalla made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF) led by its Secretary General Sabir Abu Maryam in Karachi on Sunday.

He said Pakistan has always supported the oppressed nations irrespective of race, color and religion.

Deputy Chairman of Pakistani Senate said that Pakistan appreciates all efforts made for a just solution to the Palestinian issue.

“Zionists are a major obstacle to the settlement of Palestinian problem,” noted Saleem Mandviwala.

He added there are large numbers of Jews in different parts of the world who are against the Zionist regime.

Saleem Mandviwala said that the global community is concerned over the Zionist atrocities in Palestine. He stressed that raising awareness among the people of Pakistan is the most important need of the hour.

Secretary General PLF Sabir Abu Maryam during the meeting said the Palestine Foundation of Pakistan is working day and night for public awareness on the issue of Palestine.

He also presented the Palestine Foundation of Pakistan's 10-year performance report to the Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

On the occasion, Senator Saleem Mandviwala appreciated the efforts and struggle of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan and assured all possible cooperation in the future.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish