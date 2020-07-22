SNSC chief: Harsh revenge awaiting assassins of General Soleimani

"#Trump admits that the US military under his direct command, committed the assassination of General #Soleimani & Abu Mahdi #AlMuhandis," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Iran & Iraq are avenger of these martyrs & will not rest until the perpetrators are punished. Harder revenge is on the way," he added.

A US drone attack killed General Soleimani and al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, prompting international condemnations.

Earlier, Tehran Prosecutor Ali al-Qasi Mehr said that through Interpol Iran has ordered arresting 36 US political and military officials, including President Donald Trump, who were involved in the assassination of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

