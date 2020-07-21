Iran, Russia ties are growing exponentially: Lavrov

He added that Zarif delivered President Hassan Rouhani's message to Vladimir Putin on phone.

Expressing satisfaction over Tuesday's talks, Lavrov hailed growing trend of bilateral ties.

Iranian and Russian health ministries are currently concluding good agreements, he said.

Zarif also said during the press conference that the Treaty on Iran-Russia bilateral relations will come to an end in near future and it will be extended for five years automatically.

He further noted that he discussed bilateral relations with Lovrov during today's meeting.

"We are trying to sign a new long-term deal and present to the two countries' parliaments for approval," he said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish