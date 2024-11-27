Iranian parliament speaker welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon

"We are thankful to God Almighty that the people of Lebanon can now spend this night in peace, away from the criminal bombardments of the Zionist regime," Ghalibaf stated during a press conference on Wednesday.

He praised Hezbollah's fighters, saying, "They fought with honor, bravery, and wisdom, ensuring that not even an inch of their land fell into enemy hands despite immense pressure."

Responding to a journalist's question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about shifting focus on Iran and its nuclear program post-ceasefire, Ghalibaf dismissed the claims as empty threats.

He said that Netanyahu failed to achieve his goals in Lebanon despite mobilizing seven divisions to invade the south. “It’s better for him to stop boasting. He has already been defeated," Qalibaf noted.

The Iranian speaker expressed hope that the peace established in Lebanon would extend to Gaza.

He also vowed a revenge attack for a last month Israeli airstrike on Iran which he said will be carried out at the appropriate time.

