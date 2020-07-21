Iran, Iraq aim to bolster trade level to $20 billion, Rouhani says

Rouhani made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Tehran, adding that Iran will support Iraq to help contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Iran is still ready to work alongside the Iraqi side for maintaining the stability and security of Iraq as well as the region, he said while reminding that Iran had helped Iraq to stand up against Daesh (the ISIS) over the past few years.

President Rouhani commemorated the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, noting that the figures had served for preserving security in Iraq.

Both sides conferred on regional stability and the role of Iraq in the region, he further noted.

The President expressed the hope that the visit would turn into a milestone for further development of Iran-Iraq ties.

President Rouhani welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi here in Tehran on Tuesday.

The formal ceremony was held and President Rouhani and the Iraqi PM reviewed the guard of honor and introduced the high-ranking delegations.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani.

