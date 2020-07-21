Jul 21, 2020, 3:45 PM
Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to confer with senior Iranian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments. Tehran, Iran. July 21, 2020. IRNA/Meisam Alaghemandan.

