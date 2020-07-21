Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport, Al-Kadhimi was welcomed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

The official welcoming ceremony will be held in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later.

Iranian and Iraqi delegations will then start bilateral talks.

Al-Kadhimi will have private talks with President Rouhani.

Bilateral talks will be held in the presence of Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During his two-day visit, Iraqi PM is scheduled to hold talks with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, electricity, petroleum, finance, defense, health, and the National Security Advisor of Iraq accompany Al-Kadhimi.

