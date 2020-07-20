Iraqi PM to arrive in Tehran tomorrow

Deputy Head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said on Monday that Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian is to welcome the Iraqi prime minister at Mehrabad International Airport.

Immediately after the official welcoming ceremony for the Iraqi prime minister, the official delegations of the two countries will begin bilateral talks. The Iraqi prime minister will also have a private meeting with the Iranian president, he said.

After the private meeting of the Iraqi Prime Minister with President Hassan Rouhani, the joint talks of the high-level delegations of the two countries will be held in the presence of First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Moezzi pointed out.

Al-Kadhimi will meet Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during his two-day stay in Tehran.

Iraqi foreign, oil, energy, finance, defense and health ministers are accompanying Al-Kazemi during his Tehran visit.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish