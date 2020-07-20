Al-Kadhimi to visit Iran with no delays: Iraqi media

Al-Sahaf said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran will not be delayed.

Meantime, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office announced today (Monday) that Al-Kadhimi's visit to the Saudi Arabia had been deferred due to the Saudi king's illness, so the trip will be carried out in the near feature with the agreement between the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi, heading a high-profile delegation, was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit on Sunday morning and he departed for Erbil later in the day.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

