Iraqi PM to meet Iran's Leader in Tehran in his first foreign visit

The trip is of special importance especially when we consider that the Iraqi prime minister has selected Iran as the destination of his first foreign visit.

In addition, another important thing about al-Kadhimi’s visit to Tehran may be his meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

This will be the Leader's first meeting with an official in five months as Supreme Leader’s meetings have been stopped to observe the health protocols due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This would be indicative of the significance of relations between the two nations.

Immediately after his Tehran visit, Al-Khadhimi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia.

A day earlier, Iranian foreign minister Mohammd Javad Zarif visited Baghdad where he met with a number of high-ranking Iraqi officials.

When asked if his visit to Baghdad had anything to do with the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Tehran and Riyadh, Zarif said that his visit had been prescheduled and there were no relations between the two visits.

He, however, noted that his visit provided a good chance to make the necessary coordination before the Iraqi prime minister’s regional tour.

