President Rouhani officially welcomes Iraqi PM in Tehran

The formal ceremony was held and President Rouhani and the Iraqi PM reviewed the guard of honor and introduced the high-ranking delegations.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani.

Rouhani and Al-Kadhimi started bilateral talks immediately after the ceremony.

Al-Kadhimi, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to confer with senior Iranian officials.

Bilateral talks will be held in the presence of Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During his two-day visit, the Iraqi prime minister is scheduled to hold talks with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

