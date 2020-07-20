Parliamentary election step forward to maintain peace, stability in Syria: Iran

The election is in line with advancing intra-Syrian talks as well as soothing the pains suffered by the Syrian nation, the senior diplomat said.

Mousavi voiced pleasure over the successfully held election in Syria, noting that the event was held at a time when the citizens of Syria have been suffering difficulties due to the conflict and destruction imposed by terrorist groups and the presence of foreign occupation forces and cruel unilateral sanctions.

The Syrian parliamentary election was held on July 19, 2020.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish