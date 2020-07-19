FM Zarif: Al-Kadhimi's trip to Tehran in line with expansion of Iran-Iraq ties

Zarif said that his ongoing visit to Iraq is an invaluable opportunity to pursue the implementation of agreements reached during the latest visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

Zeidan also appreciated Iran's position in supporting the Iraqi people and the neighboring country, he said, adding that the relations with Iran have great importance for Iraq.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that Iran and Iraq have a lot in common, and said that the relations between the two countries should be more widespread in various fields.

Collaboration and synergy of the two countries in tracking the legal pursuit of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were the main topics discussed in the meeting.

