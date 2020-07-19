FM Zarif meets with Iraqi PM

Iranian Ambassador of to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi was also present in the meeting.

The two foreign ministers talked about ways to enhance bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region and the international community and the situation in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading a high-profile delegation arrived in Baghdad on Sunday to hold meetings with Iraqi senior officials.

Zarif is supposed to confer with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and to attend joint press conference afterwards.

Iranian top diplomat is also scheduled to hold talks with President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi and Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces Falih Al-Fayyadh.

Meanwhile, Zarif is also supposed to visit Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, as well.

