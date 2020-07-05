Pres says enemies will fail to destroy Iranian economy

Enemies are trying to mount psychological warfare to in vain to disrupt Iran's economy, President Rouhani said at the cabinet economic session in Tehran this morning.

Referring to difficult conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, the president said that national unity, coherence and cooperation will help breeze through the current situation.

He further expressed satisfaction with the current economic situation including production and exports despite the sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, coronavirus pandemic has created obstacles to world trade and exchanges. In many countries, social distancing rules and health protocols are being followed as preventive measures to deal with the deadly virus which has killed over 516,000 in different parts of the world.

The president announced that the country will witness normal situation and also stability in economy in next months.

At the today session, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati, presented latest report of the CBI on exports and non-oil exports in particular.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish