Iran envoy strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Karachi

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his tweet said defeated in all fields by valorous army of Pakistan, moribund terrorists resorted to new targeting to show their "hypothetical" strength.

“We categorically condemn their attack on stock exchange and hope that Pakistan will get rid of terrorist residuals,” he said.

In Karachi, Pakistan Rangers and Police foiled a terrorist attack on the building of Pakistan Stock Exchange and killed four terrorists. Five persons, including a police officer and security guards, were also killed and many others, including a police officer were injured.

Terrorist group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

