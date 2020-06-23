Iran, Iraq call for expansion of military cooperation

Brigadier–General Moradian and Lieutenant-General Yarallah discussed various issues concerning military cooperation and vowed fierce campaign against terrorism in the meeting.

Moradian also announced Iran's readiness to assist the Iraqi armed forces in various fields.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's assistance in the fight against the terrorists of Daesh (ISIS), Lt. Gen. Yarallah, said that Iraq is ready to continue cooperation with Tehran in various fields and to combat terrorism.

He urged the development and strengthening of the four-party Center for Exchange of Security Information and Security Cooperation among Iran, Russia, Iraq and Syria.

The four-party Center for Exchange of Security Information and Security Cooperation of Iran, Iraq, Russia and Syria with the aim of exchanging information on counter-terrorism has been established since 2015, in presence of delegations from the member-states in Baghdad, and since then organizes regular meetings for coordination and exchange of information between the member states.

