Pakistan, Russia FMs discuss regional situation, Afghanistan

According to Pakistan's foreign ministry statement on Thursday, While talking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed his country’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and underlined Pakistan’s positive contribution to the US-Taliban peace agreement.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed on maintaining close consultations as part of regional efforts to support the Afghan peace process.

“Matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, and regional issues were discussed,” said the statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and desired to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

Qureshi also offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications about the pandemic. Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Russian counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries.

He stated that coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19. The Russian Foreign Minister expressed support for debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish