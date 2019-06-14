Pakistan, Russia leaders discuss defense ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to represent Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Earlier in an interview with Russia news agency, Sputnik, the premier said Islamabad is hopeful of broadening military ties with Moscow.

"We have developed cooperation with Russia between our defense forces … and hope to deepen our contacts," the Pakistani prime minister said.

To a question on whether Islamabad intends to purchase weapons from Moscow, the premier said the Pakistani and Russian militaries were already coordinating on the matter.

"First, we hope that our tension with India decreases, so we do not have to buy arms because we want to spend money on human development. But, yes, we are looking for arms from Russia, and I know our military is already in touch with the Russian military," said the prime minister.

Apart from military cooperation, Imran said Pakistan was also exploring trade and investment opportunities with Russia.

He also spoke about the plans to construct a rail network connecting Uzbekistan, Russia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. “I think this is a tremendous project because connectivity between Pakistan going on through Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, to Russia will open up this whole region.

