Iran test-fires new cruise navy missiles in Indian Ocean drills

Tehran, June 18, IRNA – Iranian Navy forces successfully test-fired new cruise missiles in military drills staged at north Indian Ocean and Oman Sea early on Thursday.    

In the drills, both short-range and long-range cruise missiles were fired.

The long-range missiles reportedly hit the targets at a distance of 280 kilometers, the range of which is also expected to be extended.  

The surface-to-sea and sea-to-sea missiles were both launched from the coast and the deck of the navy vessels hitting their targets with high accuracy.   

The new missiles were designed and produced domestically by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Navy.

