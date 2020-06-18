Iran test-fires new cruise navy missiles in Indian Ocean drills

In the drills, both short-range and long-range cruise missiles were fired.

The long-range missiles reportedly hit the targets at a distance of 280 kilometers, the range of which is also expected to be extended.

The surface-to-sea and sea-to-sea missiles were both launched from the coast and the deck of the navy vessels hitting their targets with high accuracy.

The new missiles were designed and produced domestically by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Navy.

