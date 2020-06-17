$181 million worth of goods exported from Sistan-Baluchestan to Afghanistan

Mohammad Rafi Soltanzadeh said on Wednesday that the total exports from customs and border markets of Sistan-Baluchestan to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) compared to the same period last year increased by 56 percent.

The official stated that the number of exports through the customs of Sistan-Baluchestan to Afghanistan during this period with over $114 million and exports through the markets of this province was over $67 million.

The Deputy Head of Commerce of Sistan-Baluchestan Industry, Mining, and Trade Office said that construction materials (cement), apple trees, tiles, and ceramics are among the items exported to the country.

According to IRNA, Sistan,-Baluchestan, due to its special geographical location, has created special conditions for Iran and regional countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan to play a role in regional and trans-regional exchanges.

Sistan-Baluchestan, located in southeastern Islamic Iran, has about 1,600 kilometers, or one-sixth of the total borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Oman Sea.

The length of the province's land borders with Afghanistan is about 300 km, which is equivalent to one-third of Iran's total border with Afghanistan, and the length of the province's joint land borders with Pakistan is 921 km, which is the total joint border between Iran and Pakistan.

The length of the province's water borders on the shores of the Oman Sea is 370 km.

