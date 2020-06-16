Rouhani: Putting up with sanctions result of Iranians’ rich culture, resilience

No one thought that the Iranians could withstand the pressure of the imposed sanctions for three years, President Rouhani pointed out.

If it were not for the rich culture, strong faith, and perseverance of the people, society today would be unable to stand up to the pressures, he added.

Iranians are encountering problems and pressures in their lives, and no one thought that after the pressures and sanctions that began two years ago, the Iranian nation could withstand the growing pressure.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish