Rouhani says Govt proud of simultaneous management of sanctions, pandemic

Successful management did not let the inhuman dream of imposers of sanctions come true, President Rouhani said at a specialized economic meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the critical period, the government provided the people with fundamental needs to prevent price rise and the pressure from cost of living, the president noted.

Comparing Iranian market with some countries even the developed states where people looted the stores after the coronavirus pandemic, the president said that Iran did not experience such conditions and it showed that the government was successful to deal with economic hardship.

At the end of his remarks, the president stressed the importance of preserving unity and coherence in the country to defeat the sanctions and the deadly virus.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 8,112,000 people across the world and killed over 439,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,900.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish