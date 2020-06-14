President Rouhani blasts US for pressuring IMF

The Americans are still trying to cause problems to this end, Rouhani said while expressing the hope that the IMF will not be influenced by the plots of the US.

He also voiced hope that the IMF would live up to its commitments regarding the countries worldwide.

The US has not cooperated with international organizations; he said, adding that the government has hatched plots regarding international organizations but to no avail.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati had earlier said that Iran has requested a 5-billion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF were to offer 5-billion-dollar in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

