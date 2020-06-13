Jun 13, 2020, 5:51 PM
Iran's envoy blasts US for cutting funds of int’l organizations

London, June 13, IRNA - Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday expressed regret over the unilateral sanctions and budget cuts of the international organizations by the United States.

The top diplomat also voiced regret on the devastating consequences of the move on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He called for collective efforts to obtain a more inclusive, sustainable, and flexible economic recovery.

He thanked the efforts of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to address the challenges posed by COVID-19, noting that the international community is now experiencing a watershed moment.

He went on to say that the number of infected and dying people from different walks of life is still high in the world.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

