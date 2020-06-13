Pakistani artist paints US racism

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man was murdered by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

The wave of protests spread from the city of Minneapolis, where the murder took place, to different states, and large crowds gathered in front of the White House.

Haider Ali decided to show his solidarity with the slain man in traditional Pakistani form, dedicating a whole wall to him in a truck art style mural.

Ali is one of the best truck artists in Pakistan. He even exhibited his art at the Silk Road Festival.

Pakistan's print and electronic media have hailed the attempt of the artist. The mural is accompanied by different slogans in Urdu language. The main words stand out on Haider’s mural are Justice and Equality.

While talking to local media he said black is an essential colour of the universe. “It's due to the black colour of the sky that we are able to see the stars. Every artist in the world realizes the importance and beauty of the black colour”, explained the truck artist. “Allah Almighty has made every human equal. Islam too discourages all kinds of racism," he added.

“This act of barbarism makes me think of also the Muslims living in Palestine, Myanmar and elsewhere, what they have to go through every day? They are subjected to injustice and cruelty on the basis of religious bias, tortured and killed. They are living their lives in fear every minute. I plead that the world must raise voice for them too,” concluded Haider.

