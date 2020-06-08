Racial discrimination further isolates US in world: Pakistani politician

In a statement, Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said the US government which is helpless to control its people, is now hiding its face from the world.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died in the hands of the police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

The wave of protests spread from the city of Minneapolis, where the murder took place, to different states, and large crowds gathered in front of the White House.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said biased and controversial President of the US, Trump has always posed serious threats to global security by making emotional decisions.

"The roots of the tyrannical and arrogant system are hollowed and soon it will crumble," he said

The religious leader went on to say that riots started in the US after the brutal killing of George Floyd along with the coronavirus outbreak are the beginning of the destruction of the United States.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said the American people are out of the control of the government.

The Pakistani politician added these days, the disgrace of the United States has discredited this country in the eyes of the world community and the American leaders are hiding from the world.

He noted that the basic reason for the downfall of Muslims is the interference of the US in their internal affairs.

The MWM leader added that the hands of dirty American forces are tainted with the blood of the oppressed nations in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and Afghanistan, and Martyr IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

