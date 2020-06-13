Racism a big stain on the face of United States: ex Pakistani envoy

In an interview with IRNA, Ali Sarwar Naqvi, said the protests are denying the claims of the US to be the biggest democracy in the world with all kinds of freedom.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died in the hands of the police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

The wave of protests spread from the city of Minneapolis, where the murder took place, to different states, and large crowds gathered in front of the White House.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, added the protests have proved that American society is not democratic at all. “These protests are big stains on the face of American society,” he said.

Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) added that what is happening in the US might not be acceptable to the US government, but it is reality and shows that America is a racist society.

He noted there is a clear difference among the white and black population of America. Ali Sarwar Naqvi expressing his views said the white people do not respect the rights of the black people and treat them with racist attitude.

“It is because of the racism in the American society that today fifty states of the US are going through riots to protest the brutal killing of George Floyd by a police officer,” noted the former ambassador.

The expert said the protests have badly exposed the US in the world, who has been issuing biased reports about human rights situation in different Islamic countries especially Iran.

“They are not in a position to say anything about the human rights situation in other countries or the freedom of expression,” added the diplomat.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi said the recent protests are denial of the US claims to be a democratic country. “The US is a racist society,” he pointed out.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish