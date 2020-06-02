Rouhani: US cruel sanctions not to disturb Iran-Serbia economic ties

Referring to Iran’s success and planning in fighting coronavirus such as producing diagnostics test kits by Iranian knowledge-based companies, President Rouhani said Iran is ready to share experiences and to maintain scientific and technology cooperation with Serbia.

The Iranian president welcomed suggestion for developing trade ties between two countries, saying Iranian and Serbian officials should take advantage of all capacities and opportunities for promoting cooperation and joint economic activities.

President Rouhani pointed to joint common stances with regard to fighting unilateralism and the importance of establishing more cooperation between Iran and Serbia in international community.

"Iranian and Serbian nations have always resisted against foreign interventions to preserve their independence," he added.

Meanwhile, Vučić referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, saying all countries and governments should help each other to stand against this disease.

Serbia is against imposing sanctions and pressure on Iran, he said, adding that "we should take advantage of opportunities for developing cooperation in trade, scientific, cultural, technology, tourism and academic fields".

He also praised Iran's independent stance with regard to international issues like respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations and governments.

