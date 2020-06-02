Zarif criticizes Europe’s silence on US brutality

"The US cities are scenes of brutality against protesters & press, as military crackdown is threatened," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Europe—quick to be judge & jury about non-Western societies—keeps deafeningly silent," he added.

"If it wants to keep lips sealed now, it should always keep them that way," Iran's top diplomat noted.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died at the hands of police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Meanwhile, in a separate message earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, "Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case."

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

In the meantime, some 240 members of Iran's parliament issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the US police racial terrorism against American people.

"Once again the US police racial terrorism against the defenseless black draw the curtain from the inhumane nature of the United States' regime. George Floyd was only one of the hundreds of African-Americans who are brutally killed every year by the US police," the statement reads.

Noting that "the blacks have been unable to breathe for decades under US racial terrorism", the Iranian MPs went on to say that the videos of George Floyd's killing by the US police made not only the voice of blacks, but the voice of all suppressed Americans be heard saying that "We Can't Breathe".

