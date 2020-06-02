Iran: US regime after intimidating & silencing reporters

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and was killed by the US police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

“Despite cruel murder of another black man & days of brutal suppression of protests in the US, Western govs keep silence, & forget their Human Rights fever," the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

“Imagine their reaction if it was in a non-Western country. (No, this is not "whataboutism", but just a mere fact-recounting),” it added.

“US police has reportedly attacked journalists 100+ times.”

“The US regime attempts to intimidate & silence reporters who cover #GeorgeFloydProtests.”

“Hidden in a bunker, US president wants media away while he tries to 'dominate' the protesters.”

“But make no mistake: World is watching,” Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated.

Meanwhile earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: “The “knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who've admitted to habitually “lie, cheat, steal"—have been employing it on 80M Iranians for 2 yrs, calling it “maximum pressure.”

“It hasn't brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans,” it added.

