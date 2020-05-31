US better address internal problems instead of preaching others, Iran says

Mousavi made the remarks late on Sunday in reaction to statements by a member of the US Atlantic Council Barbara Slavin.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman tweeted that this is the same thing that Foreign Minister Zarif told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Slavin had written below a Twitter message from Zarif to Pompeo calling for an end to discrimination against blacks who "first build your country. We are rebuilding our country."

Mousavi said in response to Slavin that look at the pictures. Surely, you have understood. But you are so accustomed to preaching to others that it is unpleasant for you to be reminded by someone that you should not be so arrogant as to advise Iran. You know more about the US.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message while referring to the recent protests against Trump administration said that the world should not hesitate to wage a war against racism and racist regimes.

The remarks by the Iranian foreign minister came in reaction to the increasing protests in the US against the wave of Racism, specially against the black community, in that country.

"Some dont't think #BlackLivesMatter. To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account late on Saturday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish