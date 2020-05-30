FM Zarif: Time for a world against racism

The remarks by the Iranian foreign minister came in reactin to the increasing protests in the US against the wave of Racism, specially against the black community, in that country.

"Some dont't think #BlackLivesMatter. To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account late on Saturday.

"The US government is squandering its citizens resources, whether its adventurism in Asia, Africa or Latim America, its support for for countless dictators, or its ambitions for wastefully expanding its nuclear arms program, it will only add to the suffering of the people of America. As I have said before, it should surprise no one that protests continue in America," the Iranian foreign minister added.

He pointed out that the American people are demanding their leaders share the country's wealth and respond to their legitimate needs.

"We condemn the government's same futile tactics of suppression, imprisonment of protestors, and the denial of Americans' frustrations," Zarif further added.

The Iranian foreign minister asserted that the "people of America are tired of the Racism, corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders." "The world hears their voice."

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish