May 30, 2020, 8:37 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83805185
0 Persons

Tags

Official: US’ decline speeding up

Official: US’ decline speeding up

Tehran, May 30, IRNA - Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in a message referred to President Donald Trump team’s empty boasting and said that the decline of the US has been speeding up.

“Empty boasting of #Trump's team amid the decline of the US has accelerated,” Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Successive failures in front of the axis of resistance and international conflicts; abroad economic crisis, catastrophic health system, restriction of media, deep social & security crisis; at home are undeniable,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said lawless bullying threatens international peace and security.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 5 =