Hossein Mirkhani, celebrated Iranian calligrapher

Developments in recent centuries like lithography, movable type and emergence of computers paved the way for the Persian calligraphy style to start its gradual eclipse; however, its artistic and inspirational dimensions remained in power. Seyyed Hossein Mirkhani was one distinguished masters in this sphere who played a significant role in contemporary Persian calligraphy.

He was born in 1907 and learned Persian calligraphy from his father in his early life. He began professional transcription when he was 12 and followed the style of Mirza Mohammad Reza Kalhor, a 19th century calligraphy master known for his mastery of the Nastaʿlīq script technique.

He remained so faithful to Kalhor's style that, according to one of his old pupils, every day before he began his own work, he kept one page of Kalhor's works in hand and looked at it.

Mirkhani was the first contemporary Calligrapher to transcribe the Holy Quran in Nasta'liq style. He gave an account of the creation of the masterpiece in this way: "I dreamed one night that I was writing the phrase 'بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم' (In the name of God, the beneficent, the merciful on the heavens from the easternmost point to westernmost spot. When I woke up, I was inspired to begin transcription of the Holy Quran in Nasta'liq form."

He transcribed the Holy Quran for the second time over a course of 5 years, beginning from 1949 and ending in 1954; the transcription was printed in 1960.

Master Mirkhani was among founders of Society of Iranian Calligraphists and held calligraphy courses in the institute for 29 years.

In addition to the two transcriptions of the Quran, the renowned calligraphist left a host of transcribed books, among which Qaside Qoraniyeh and Qaside Khatamiyyeh, Mathnawi of Rumi, the Cat and the Mouse (a humorous fable byy Ubayd Zakani) and a 3-volume tutorial book for teaching Nasta'liq in schools.

His Nasta'liq transcription the Holy Quran, previously transcribed in Kufi or Naskh styles, inspired calligraphists of next generations to follow suit; so that more than 10 Nasta'liq transcriptions of the Quran were made until 2010.

After several decades of endeavor in reviving the art of Nasta'liq calligraphy and training several pupils, Mirkhani passed away in May 22, 1982 after he lost his sight several years ago.

