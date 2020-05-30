May 30, 2020, 8:04 PM
Iranian TV to screen unseen archive images about Supreme Leader election

Tehran, May 30, IRNA – Iranian TV channel 4 is to screen unseen archive images on the election of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The program is to focus on an extraordinary session of the Assembly of Experts on June 4, 1989.

Documents related to Assembly of Experts meeting on August 6, 1989, will also be screened.

