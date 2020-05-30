Tourists can visit world's biggest brick dome in Iran as of May 30

The tourists should follow health protocols and social distancing rules to take visits, head of the World Heritage of Soltaniyeh Mir-Mousa Aniran told IRNA on Saturday.

The official said that the 735-year-old historical building of Soltaniyeh has been sterilized and disinfected completely, then opened to public.

Based on a decision made by Iran's anti-coronavirus headquarters about three months ago, all museums and historical sites of the province had been shut down in line with preemptive measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic which have killed near 370,000 worldwide since its outbreak in Dec 2019, Aniran said.

Soltaniyeh Dome is one of the most magnificent examples of Persian and Islamic architecture, the official said.

The octagonal building is unique in Islamic era due to its outstanding tile decoration, the official noted.

Soltaniyeh Dome was inscribed on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List in July, 2005.

Soltaniyeh has been the capital of Ilkhanid dynasty since 1306 for about three decades.

The historical dome is built by Mohammad Khodabandeh more than seven centuries ago and is currently the largest brick dome in the world.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish